Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away

James was a Dougherty Co. native
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away(National Football Association)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County native turned pro footballer passed away Friday, according to family members.

Lionel James died on Friday.

James was a football player at Auburn in the early 80s. He was part of the 1983 Southeast Conference champion team and Sugar Bowl championship team.

After college, he went pro and played for the San Diego Chargers from 1984-88.

We’re working to update this story.

