Georgia residents express concerns over rent increase

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) -A Bainbridge home renter said before she moved in, the previous tenants’ rent was around $600. But her rent is over $1,000.

Lauren Bentley is a home renter down in Bainbridge. She said minimum wage has not kept up with the cost of living.

“Minimum wage has not increased in over 10 years,” Bentley said. “The last time it increased, I was in high school. It went from $5.25 to $7.25. And the cost of living has gone up every single year so the wages should go up also.”

A recent study from Quote Wizard found that rent had increased about 22% since January 2021 for Georgia.

The same study found that 47% of renters are now considered cost-burdened. Meaning that they are spending over 30% of their income on rent.

The current average in Georgia for rent is $1,188 a month, according to Quote Wizard.

Despite seeing a rent increase, Bentley said she can understand why landlords may be upping the rent, as they may be struggling as well.

Jackie Dixon is a broker at 1 Key Realty in Albany.

“We try to explain that to them from the property owner’s point of view they have more expenses than they had before and that’s got to come from somewhere,” Dixon said. “I think they can see when they go to the grocery store, things cost more when you buy them, it’s the same thing for the owner. Their expenses have gone up and they’ve got to get more rent to help cover those expenses.”

Dixon said even things as simple as wood materials for maintenance issues have gone up. Ultimately, causing realtor companies to charge more rent.

