Dougherty Co. hosts ribbon-cutting for $2M event center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Commissioners and the Dougherty County Library gathered Thursday for the official grand opening of their new event center.

There’s been a bit of a switch up here at the Northwest Library Branch here in Dougherty County. There is now an event center that people can utilize for any of their special occasions.

”$2 million, I mean we have a lot a state of the art library, event center genealogy, tracing center. This is the crown jewel of all of our libraries,” said Anthony Jones, Dougherty County commissioner for District 6.

The expansion was a part of a repair and renovation grant provided by the state.

“We lobbied our state legislator to put it in their budget and requested it and that’s how it all came to fruition and that’s why we are standing here this morning for this ribbon cutting,” said Jones.

Gail Evans took the project on when she became the new library director. She said the grand opening was pushed back because of COVID-19.

“It was built actually in 2019 and it started renting in 2020. It’s an absolutely beautiful space for Dougherty County citizens to use,” Evans said.

Living in rural South Georgia does come with its own set of challenges for community spaces, so convenience was a big factor in building the event center.

“We wanted something right here for the Dougherty County citizens in their backyard so they wouldn’t have to go out of town,” said Walter Kelly, chairman of the Dougherty County Library Board of Trustees.

“This wonderful facility that you are in, and we can keep our taxpayer dollars right here in Dougherty County you don’t have to go to a nice event center we have our own,” said Jones.

The commissioners and the library chairman saw a need for space in the County.

“We need a place where people can afford to use it,” said, Kelly.

Said Jones: “Increase the quality of life for a lot of individuals throughout our county and district and city.”

Jones said they will continue to expand the use of the library all for one important reason.

“Years ago, the best investment was an oak tree and a hundred years later the best investment was a child so certainly, we want to make sure that we have our youth development and having all the kids in an environment where they’re conducive to learning and the library, there is no place better than the library to do that,” said Jones.

If you are looking to schedule with the new event center, you can call (229) 420-3243.

