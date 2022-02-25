City to remove Cordele confederate statue

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele leaders are moving forward with an effort to remove a confederate monument.

The monument is at the Cordele Community Clubhouse, South 7th Street and West 16th Avenue.

Earlier in February, Cordele City Commissioners voted to have the statue removed, according to City Attorney Tommy Coleman.

Three commissioners voted for the removal and one commissioner voted against it.

There’s no word yet on when this could happen or what will happen to the statue.

