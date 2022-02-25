Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City to remove Cordele confederate statue

Video from WALB
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele leaders are moving forward with an effort to remove a confederate monument.

The monument is at the Cordele Community Clubhouse, South 7th Street and West 16th Avenue.

Earlier in February, Cordele City Commissioners voted to have the statue removed, according to City Attorney Tommy Coleman.

Three commissioners voted for the removal and one commissioner voted against it.

There’s no word yet on when this could happen or what will happen to the statue.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carl Vinson Veterans Medical Center
‘Pure devastation’: VA center reports positive hepatitis, HIV tests due to unsterilized equipment
Police lights by night
APD makes hate crime and assault arrest
Generic image
Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect
The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away

Latest News

City to remove Cordele confederate statue
City to remove Cordele confederate statue
Generic image
Dawson PD still searching for active shooter suspect
Eight boxes were constructed and placed on Saturday
De Soto community garden aims to eliminate food deserts
De Soto community garden aims to end food insecurity
De Soto community garden aims to eliminate food deserts