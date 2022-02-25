Ask the Expert
Ban on transgender sports passes despite appeal from senator

Senate Bill 435 passed on a 34-22 vote, sending it to the House for more debate.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Transgender boys and girls would be banned from playing on the school sports teams matching their gender identity under a bill passed Thursday by the Georgia Senate.

Senate Bill 435 passed on a 34-22 vote, sending it to the House for more debate.

The party-line vote came after a tearful appeal against the bill by Democratic Sen. Sally Harrell of Atlanta. She for the first time publicly told her colleagues that she has a transgender child.

The measure pushed by conservative groups would ban people born as males from competing for girls teams and would ban people born as females from competing for boys teams.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

