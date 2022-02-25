Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Amazon driver alerts homeowner to busted pipe, saving her thousands in potential damages

By Bridget Chavez and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A woman in Oregon credits her Amazon delivery driver for saving her thousands of dollars in potential damages after he notified her while she was at work that a pipe had burst outside of her home.

Her Ring camera caught it on video and shows the man knocking, leaving a video message and calling her to let her know what happened.

Holly Hampton told KPTV it was only 25 degrees that day, so any water would have frozen and caused major damage.

Hampton says because the delivery driver notified her, she was able to call the city, a plumber and a landscaper on the way home from work so everyone needed was ready to go when she arrived.

Hampton wants to make sure the driver is recognized because the situation could have been much worse.

“It may be a small gesture for him but that could have easily been tens of thousands of dollars worth of repairs for me,” she said.

Hampton let Amazon know what her driver did as well in hopes of getting him recognized at work.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck
Lionel James, in this 2012 file photo from WBRC, died Friday.
Lionel James, former Auburn football player, passes away
The school system said there are “allegations of sexual misconduct and communication” between a...
Coffee Co. teacher resigns after investigation
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
US braces for Russian cyberattacks

Latest News

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
FILE - Marijuana plants are close to harvest in a grow room at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis...
NCAA raises THC levels for tests, proposes lesser penalties
People run to take shelter while the sirens sound announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv,...
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces target Kyiv
There was a raffle to win a gift bag for those who donated toys.
Hot Wheels live set for this weekend
WALB
Tifton's Coca-Cola plant hold grand opening