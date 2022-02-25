Albany fire crews respond to East Albany apartment complex fire

Ask the Expert
FireAFD said crews are at Brierwood Pointe Apartments working to keep the fire contained to one building and prevent it from spreading to other units.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department (AFD) is working to clear a two-alarm apartment fire in east Albany.

AFD said crews are at Brierwood Pointe Apartments working to keep the fire contained to one building and prevent it from spreading to other units.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene. We are working to get more information. We will update as more information comes in.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

