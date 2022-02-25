Albany fire crews respond to East Albany apartment complex fire

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Fire Department (AFD) is working to clear a two-alarm apartment fire in east Albany.

AFD said crews are at Brierwood Pointe Apartments working to keep the fire contained to one building and prevent it from spreading to other units.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

WALB News 10 has a reporter headed to the scene. We are working to get more information. We will update as more information comes in.

