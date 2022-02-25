Ask the Expert
2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Worth County Friday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.

The crash involved a Worth County school bus, but neither of the two people killed was on the school bus.

BREAKING: Two deaths are reported in a 5-vehicle crash in Worth County. It happened this morning on Jewel Crowe Road....

Posted by Emileigh Forrester WALB on Friday, February 25, 2022

Deputy Coroner Jimmy Nelms said he is working the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is also on the scene working the crash as well.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

