2 killed in Worth Co. wreck

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Two were killed in a five-vehicle crash in Worth County Friday morning, according to officials.

The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.

The crash involved a Worth County school bus, but neither of the two people killed was on the school bus.

Deputy Coroner Jimmy Nelms said he is working the scene. The Georgia State Patrol is also on the scene working the crash as well.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

