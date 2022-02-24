Ask the Expert
US braces for Russian cyberattacks

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be...
A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:49 AM EST
(CNN) - The U.S. government is on high alert for Russian cyberattacks after it imposed sanctions over their attack on Ukraine.

A senior FBI cyber official warned U.S. businesses and local governments Tuesday they should be vigilant against potential ransomware attacks.

Days earlier, multiple U.S. agencies issued a similar warning to executives at major banks.

That’s according to people with knowledge of both meetings.

Russia has shown an ability to cause significant disruption and damage in cyberspace in the past.

Some of the biggest cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure in the past two years have been linked to suspected Russian hackers.

The crash happened on Jewel Crowe Road.
The school system said there are “allegations of sexual misconduct and communication” between a...
FireAFD said crews are at Brierwood Pointe Apartments working to keep the fire contained to one...
While Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson shares the elite educational background of current justices,...
In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Gasoline Alley is starring Bruce Willis, Luke Wilson, and Devon Sawa. The film was shot in the...
