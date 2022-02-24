Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Study: Washing dishes lowers heart disease risks in older women

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Scientists say some older women could get health benefit from chores like washing dishes and cooking.

The Journal of the American Heart Association published a study from the University of California San Diego Tuesday.

The study measured the physical activity of over 5,400 women between the ages of 63 to 97.

They found that women who performed routine activities like housework, cooking and gardening saw a reduced risk of heart disease.

They say self-care activities like showering can also be significantly beneficial for seniors’ cardiovascular health

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured in the shooting and taken...
Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting
The woman was hit and killed on East Oak Ridge, near Family Dollar and Burger King.
Update: Pedestrian killed in East Albany identified
The CDC has changed the child development milestones guidelines with the help 13 medical...
CDC Changes Child Development Milestones Guidelines
Natonya Chappell is wanted out of Leesburg, GA. (WHSV)
Man wanted in Lee Co. killing caught in Texas
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia’s Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
WALB
Taurus bridging the Bainbridge employment gap
WALB
Tift Regional changes visitation policies
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial