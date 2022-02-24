Reptile dealer sentenced on trafficking, gun charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida reptile dealer was sentenced after illegally shipping venomous snakes and turtles from his Vadosta home, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Ashtyn Michael Rance, 35, was sentenced to 33 months in prison on each count to be served concurrently, followed by three years supervised release and a $4,300 fine. In November 2021, Rance pleaded guilty to one count of Lacey Act trafficking and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Rance was also barred from possessing or selling wildlife while under supervised release.

Court documents state Rance admitted that on Feb. 22, 2018, he shipped three eastern box turtles and 16 spotted turtles from Valdosta to a customer in Florida in a package falsely labeled as containing tropical fish and common lizards.

He was paid $3,300 for the turtles and knew they were being subsequently trafficked to China, according to the Justice Department.

