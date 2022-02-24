Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Nashville man arrested on home invasion, rape charges

Handcuffs on desk
Handcuffs on desk(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville man is now behind bars after a home invasion and being accused of rape, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Monday, around 10:28 a.m., VPD responded to a residence in the 700 block of Donald Avenue after E911 received a call from a resident reporting her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her residence.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim said Corey Bernard Anderson, 29, had pointed a gun at her after forcing his way in. The victim’s 3-year-old was also standing beside the victim when the incident happened, according to VPD.

A report said the victim was able to grab a baseball bat and hit Anderson several times until he ran from the residence.

On Tuesday, around 7:10 a.m., officers said they responded to a Valdosta residence after a woman called E911 to report that she’d been sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

The victim reported that on Feb. 18, she was in the car with Anderson when he pulled behind a business in the 2400 block of Bemiss Road. She told police that he parked the vehicle and then sexually assaulted her.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Anderson for:

  • Home invasion
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • Pointing a gun at another
  • Cruelty to children 3rd degree

After getting arrest warrants, VPD contacted the Nashville Police Department, which arrested Anderson at his residence. He was taken to VPD to be questioned in both cases. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail after questioning.

After following up with evidence and information on both cases, an arrest warrant was also obtained for Anderson for rape on Thursday, according to VPD.

“I am extremely proud of the dedicated work our detectives did to obtain evidence to identify Anderson as the offender in both of these cases and obtain arrest warrants for him. We appreciate the assistance of the Nashville Police Department to ensure he was taken into custody quickly,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC has changed the child development milestones guidelines with the help 13 medical...
CDC Changes Child Development Milestones Guidelines
The accident happened on the highway near Sonic.
Update: Accident causes traffic backup on Highway 19, scene cleared
EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured in the shooting and taken...
Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting
After years of setbacks, Kadeem Colmon is moving his water ice business into this building on...
Albany street vendor moves water ice business in building
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’

Latest News

The program was at Merry Acres Middle School.
Merry Acres Middle hosts Black History Month program
Dougherty County
Dougherty Co. hosts ribbon-cutting for $2M event center
On average, prices are up 25 cents from last month.
Ukraine Russia feud leads to long gas lines in SWGA
This will be an annual event going forward for the first graders.
Mitchell Co. Primary School hosts first ever Black history living wax museum
Gasoline Alley red carpet movie premiere set for Friday
Gasoline Alley Red carpet movie premiere set for Friday