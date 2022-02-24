Nashville man arrested on home invasion, rape charges

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville man is now behind bars after a home invasion and being accused of rape, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police said on Monday, around 10:28 a.m., VPD responded to a residence in the 700 block of Donald Avenue after E911 received a call from a resident reporting her ex-boyfriend forced his way into her residence.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim said Corey Bernard Anderson, 29, had pointed a gun at her after forcing his way in. The victim’s 3-year-old was also standing beside the victim when the incident happened, according to VPD.

A report said the victim was able to grab a baseball bat and hit Anderson several times until he ran from the residence.

On Tuesday, around 7:10 a.m., officers said they responded to a Valdosta residence after a woman called E911 to report that she’d been sexually assaulted by someone she knew.

The victim reported that on Feb. 18, she was in the car with Anderson when he pulled behind a business in the 2400 block of Bemiss Road. She told police that he parked the vehicle and then sexually assaulted her.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Anderson for:

Home invasion

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Pointing a gun at another

Cruelty to children 3rd degree

After getting arrest warrants, VPD contacted the Nashville Police Department, which arrested Anderson at his residence. He was taken to VPD to be questioned in both cases. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail after questioning.

After following up with evidence and information on both cases, an arrest warrant was also obtained for Anderson for rape on Thursday, according to VPD.

“I am extremely proud of the dedicated work our detectives did to obtain evidence to identify Anderson as the offender in both of these cases and obtain arrest warrants for him. We appreciate the assistance of the Nashville Police Department to ensure he was taken into custody quickly,” Chief Leslie Manahan said.

