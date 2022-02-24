Ask the Expert
Mitchell Co. Primary School hosts first ever Black history living wax museum

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County Primary School hosted its first-ever Black history living wax museum.

For the past two weeks, first graders have been working on these projects. They got to represent some true pioneers in Black history.

Kali Smith said she chose to portray Serena Williams because she relates to her.
“I learned that she’s the same like me and she’s like Black like me,” Kali Smith, a first grader, said.

“He was a boxer and the greatest of all time,” Kaise Murray, another student, said.

Kaise Murray said he wants to be like Muhammed Ali when he grows up.
Smith and Murray were referring to Serena Williams and Muhammed Ali, just some of the people they aspire to be.

The first graders got to choose to portray anybody they wanted in this project.

Laticia Silas, a first grade teacher, explained why the first graders were chosen for this task.

“We wanted them to do some type of creative research while learning about different famous African-Americans. The students were able to be creative in their projects and in their wardrobes. Students were allowed to tie in multiple subjects reading, EOL, math, science, social studies, writing, speaking and language,” said Silas.

Mitchell County Primary School First Grade Teacher Laticia Sillas said this project wasn't as...
Silas said this project wasn’t as tough for the first graders since they got help from their parents.

Camilla Mayor Kelvin Owens was in attendance and he emphasized the impact this Black history project will have on the community.

“Having it here at the school is a prime example of why it’s so important for us to do all we can, put as much as we can into our children because when it happens here with our children and in the school, it finds its way out in the community which makes all of us a better community, better people, and frankly, a better country,” said Owens.

Camilla Mayor Kelvin Owens said this Black history project will impact the community.
This will be an annual event going forward for the first graders.

