Man charged in death of 81-year-old Adel man

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with murder in connection to the death of an 81-year-old Adel man, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Bryant Kenney, 50, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault in connection to the death of Donald Penny.

On Feb. 16, the GBI was asked to assist after Adel police officers responded to a 911 call in the 500 block on N. Gordon Avenue.

When police arrived, Penny was found deceased. An autopsy’s preliminary findings ruled his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103 or the Adel Police Department at (229) 896-2224.

