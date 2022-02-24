Ask the Expert
Heroes Among Us: Tom Wilson

Tom Wilson served nearly 25 years in the U.S. Navy.
Tom Wilson served nearly 25 years in the U.S. Navy.(Tom Wilson)
By Emileigh Forrester
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together for a series called “Heroes Among Us” to say thank you to a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

This month, we honored Tom Wilson.

He spent nearly 25 years in the U.S. Navy.

During that time, he served several tours overseas during Operation Enduring Freedom following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Wilson also worked with several fire departments across the country, including the Albany Fire Department.

Now that he is retired, he uses his skills to give back as a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Disaster Program Manager Darius Jackson said Wilson plays a huge role with the organization.

“Tom is truly like the jokester. He always lightens the mood,” Jackson said. “But what I like about him the most is his ability to make sure everyone is safe. He’s not only looking out for us here at the American Red Cross but the community of southwest Georgia.”

Jackson said that Wilson’s volunteer work led to eight people’s lives being saved.

Tune in to WALB News 10 Thursday at 11 p.m. as we break down how that happened in this month’s edition of “Heroes Among Us.”

If you know a current military member or veteran you want to nominate for “Heroes Among Us,” click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

