Heroes Among Us: Tom Wilson

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every month, WALB and Montlick and Associates join together for a series called “Heroes Among Us” to say thank you to a South Georgian who has served our country selflessly.

This month, we honored Tom Wilson.

He spent nearly 25 years in the U.S. Navy.

During that time, he served several tours overseas during Operation Enduring Freedom following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Wilson also worked with several fire departments across the country, including the Albany Fire Department.

Now that he is retired, he uses his skills to give back as a volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Disaster Program Manager Darius Jackson said Wilson plays a huge role with the organization.

“Tom is truly like the jokester. He always lightens the mood,” Jackson said. “But what I like about him the most is his ability to make sure everyone is safe. He’s not only looking out for us here at the American Red Cross but the community of southwest Georgia.”

Jackson said that Wilson’s volunteer work led to eight people’s lives being saved.

