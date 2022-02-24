Foggy and unseasonably warm

Ask the Expert
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dense morning fog gave way to sunshine and more unseasonably warm 70s and 80s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight foggy and mild as lows drop into the upper 50s around 60. A Dense Fog Advisory covers most of SGA until 11 am Thursday. With dense fog visibility will be reduced to less than a quarter mile. Fog gradually lifts allowing sunshine from midday through the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s take aim at records tomorrow. Albany’s record high of 86° was set in 2018.

Friday starts foggy followed by a sun/cloud mix and near record warmth as highs rise into the upper 70s low 80s. A weak cold front slides through on a dry note Friday ushering in slightly cooler air for the weekend. Highs upper 70s Saturday then cooler low 70s Sunday.

A stronger cold front passes Sunday with isolated showers and a quick burst of colder air. Chilly Monday with lows in the 40s and highs mid 60s. Dry conditions and pleasantly warm 70s into midweek.

