Baker Co. schools become the first school system in Ga. with eGlass units

NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baker County schools are taking a digital approach with their courses.

They have the eGlass boards and they’re the first-ever school district to have this in Georgia.

“This is just going to make learning way better for an experience as a student at Baker County and I feel like it’s going to be a future,” said Jayden Shivers, a student.

That experience for Shivers and the rest of Baker County students will create a more interactive environment in the classrooms.

It was provided by a California company called Pathway Innovations and their goal is to revolutionize technology.

Director of Curriculum and Special Education, Blair Ethridge described how this opportunity came about.

“We were talking to them about purchasing another program. While they were here, I think they fell in love with Baker County School System and they offered to provide this to our small school district,” said Ethridge.

That offer will provide every class in the school with eGlass boards.

Also, these boards are worth a lot.

“They are donating $50,000 worth of boards to our school system and in addition providing about $10,000 worth of training to our teachers,” said Ethridge.

So this futuristic style will give students a new way to learn.

“It can raise the interaction between both the teacher and the student at the same time. I feel like it’s a fun way to include the students into the work that they’re doing instead of just looking at the board,” said Shivers.

Next week they’ll get 37 more of the eGlass boards.

