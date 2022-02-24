Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Another Terrell Academy Eagle takes talents to collegiate stage

Luke Addison signs his national letter of intent with Albany State University
Luke Addison signs his national letter of intent with Albany State University(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is getting better as some of Southwest Georgia’s best talent is coming to Albany.

In Dawson, Terrell Academy’s Luke Addison is continuing his baseball career with the Albany State Golden Rams.

The multi-sport athlete said he’s always had a passion for baseball.

Last season he earned Second Team All-Region honors and looks to put together a similar season this year with the Eagles. The Eagle said after a recruiting trip to ASU, Coach Scot Hemmings made him feel like family.

Addison said he’s eager to get with his new team and chase the same goals.

”It’s a lot of hard work and dedication that’s gone into this,” said Addison. “I’m just really honored and blessed it’s been really important to me to play baseball because my dad did it. And I really want to play baseball and it means a lot to me because I’ve been working at it since I was six years old and to finally do it means a lot to me and my family to play baseball in college. To go to the next level and play just really means a lot to me and my family and friends that have been there by my side. I’m just really thankful for them and God for this opportunity I have to play college baseball.”

Addison will join the Rams in the fall, following his senior baseball season with the Eagles.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured in the shooting and taken...
Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting
The woman was hit and killed on East Oak Ridge, near Family Dollar and Burger King.
Update: Pedestrian killed in East Albany identified
The CDC has changed the child development milestones guidelines with the help 13 medical...
CDC Changes Child Development Milestones Guidelines
Natonya Chappell is wanted out of Leesburg, GA. (WHSV)
Man wanted in Lee Co. killing caught in Texas
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

If you’re a Falcons fan you’ll have to keep your eye out this upcoming season for a little...
Former Thomson, UGA star drafted to USFL
SGA Kamryn Carver signs with Northwest State University College
Southwest Georgia Academy sends another Warrior to collegiate ranks
Lee County boy's basketball
Lee County boy’s basketball return to the postseason
Turner County introduces Ben Simmons as next head football coach
Turner County introduces next head football coach