Another Terrell Academy Eagle takes talents to collegiate stage

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Good Life City is getting better as some of Southwest Georgia’s best talent is coming to Albany.

In Dawson, Terrell Academy’s Luke Addison is continuing his baseball career with the Albany State Golden Rams.

The multi-sport athlete said he’s always had a passion for baseball.

Last season he earned Second Team All-Region honors and looks to put together a similar season this year with the Eagles. The Eagle said after a recruiting trip to ASU, Coach Scot Hemmings made him feel like family.

Addison said he’s eager to get with his new team and chase the same goals.

”It’s a lot of hard work and dedication that’s gone into this,” said Addison. “I’m just really honored and blessed it’s been really important to me to play baseball because my dad did it. And I really want to play baseball and it means a lot to me because I’ve been working at it since I was six years old and to finally do it means a lot to me and my family to play baseball in college. To go to the next level and play just really means a lot to me and my family and friends that have been there by my side. I’m just really thankful for them and God for this opportunity I have to play college baseball.”

Addison will join the Rams in the fall, following his senior baseball season with the Eagles.

