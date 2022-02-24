Albany youth program takes teen out of gang and street life after being shot

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 14-year-old’s life is now in a better now place after he was shot a few months ago.

DaiSean Smith is in a program that’s getting kids out of gangs and off the streets.

The Albany youth leader, King Randall was able to change the teen’s life by giving him structure, consistency, and love in The X for Boys program.

“I spend time here and I don’t really have time to spend outside. Like outside, go outside. This here is my outside,” said DaiSean.

Randall has been running this program for the past three years. And DaiSean, coming from a life of gangs, is his most recent recruit.

He was shot in the back and the bullet is still in his shoulder.

DaiSean’s aunt expressed how grateful she is that her nephew survived.

“If he wasn’t in the program, perseverance is something I was going to do. I was going to take any means necessary to make sure I secure his safety and make sure he becomes somebody,” said Shanetwa Smith.

Randall has recruited over 60 people in his program but DaiSean is leaving quite the impression on Randall.

“DaiSean is probably one of the best children I ever had in the program and I say that being really firm.”

“He’s been an excellent kid in the program, he’s got back in school, he has A’s and B’s now, he was just named student of the month at his school, I mean he’s doing exceptional,” said Randall.

There’s a method to Randall’s approach to some of the teens in the program.

This is how he’s able to use his property as an avenue to get them out of gangs.

“We’ve taken kids across the country, we’ve shown them many different skill trades that they can get into. I’ve had people from different skill trades come and teach them. They saw the celebrity attention, and national attention and they are excited to be a part of something that’s great,” said Randall.

He also said it’s more than sports or one-time speeches to keep kids motivated.

So he’s driven to show them they can make money legally in different ways and still be successful.

Randall plans to have a volunteer weekend from March 18-20 to try to fix up their building.

He also says they will open Life Preparatory School in September.

