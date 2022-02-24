Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

91 cats rescued from hoarding situation in Massachusetts

The MSPCA says 91 cats were found in the home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations. (Source: MSPCA-Angell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Animal rescue groups in Massachusetts are nursing nearly 100 cats back to health after they were voluntarily surrendered from a home on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) says 91 cats were found in the Tewksbury home, many of them with health issues commonly found in hoarding situations.

Some of the cats are partially or totally blind. Others are suffering ear and upper respiratory infections as well as severe dental disease.

Thirty-two of the cats were taken to the MSPCA, while an additional 59 cats were taken to other animal agencies.

The MSPCA says the owner was no longer able to care for the animals after his spouse passed away and was “desperate for help.” It’s unclear if criminal charges will be filed.

The group says medical care is expected to reach at least $10,000 and is accepting donations on its website.

Once the cats are healthy, they will be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The CDC has changed the child development milestones guidelines with the help 13 medical...
CDC Changes Child Development Milestones Guidelines
The accident happened on the highway near Sonic.
Update: Accident causes traffic backup on Highway 19, scene cleared
EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured in the shooting and taken...
Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting
After years of setbacks, Kadeem Colmon is moving his water ice business into this building on...
Albany street vendor moves water ice business in building
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’

Latest News

FILE - Sally Kellerman arrives at the premiere of "The Danish Girl" at Regency Village Theatre...
Oscar-nominated ‘MASH’ actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84
A stranger admitted to sneaking into the hospital's NICU and bottle feeding a baby that was not...
Parents sue after stranger admits to sneaking into NICU to feed and change their baby
FILE - Miami Dolphins defenders Vern Den Herder and Norris Thomas (41) go after Houston Oilers...
Former Oilers star receiver Ken Burrough dies at 73
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
3 former Minneapolis police officers convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights