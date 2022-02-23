U.S Senate candidate Gary Black brings campaign trail to Sparks

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Melton Candles located in Sparks is where U.S. Senate Candidate Gary Black made a stop Tuesday on his bid to U.S. Senate. He came to talk to local voters about what he would do if he does make it into that seat.

Black feels government spending has gotten out of control and wants to help taxpayers know where the funds are being allocated.

“Georgia is such a great place to live it’s a great place to work and ease your family and I want to keep it that way. Doing the job of Commissioner of agriculture being a spokesperson and advocate for rural Georgia it’s something that I would have a deep passion about,” said Black.

Laura Mathis, Owner of Melton Candle Company, said having candidates like Black in town helps bring the residents in town together.

“It is a super small town, and we absolutely love it here. We love bringing something to this town and to the people here. We’ve had a lot of support coming in from other areas so it’s just a great way to kind of grow a small town,” Mathis said.

Black said he plans on focusing on inflation to help small businesses in Southwest Georgia.

“Gas prices, food prices, food availability all of that is a result that I believe is really mismanagement in this economy,” said Black. “Our spending has gotten way out of hand. The Trillion-dollar packages we have seen has really ignited inflation for everyone.”

Black also looked to Melton Candle as an example of businesses in need of support.

“Great example of a small business that wants common-sense values, a common-sense tax policy. He too wants our nation secure,” said Black.

Mathis feels local businesses like her own deserve attention from the senate because they are the heart of these rural communities.

“Growth is always amazing for any business and especially as a small business owner any type of growth is great. We look at ourselves not only as a small business but just as a business in Georgia in general,” said Mathis.

Black also mentioned working towards better broadband connectivity in rural areas.

“The second generation of delivering what is so needed out in rural America and that is our broadband, high-speed broadband connectivity,” said Black.

Black feels the state of our current internet connectivity is one that is still in the past.

“We’re currently in a time when as we were in the 1930′s with electricity and I think we’re behind. We may be 10 years behind or more. Of the connectivity that is needed to conduct business, to have connective for remote learning healthcare, all of that is so very important,” said Balck.

And he also hopes to be the change for water regulations across the state.

“Water is so important to South Georgia. The water is the United States rule that this government is beginning to put on us in the current administration is onerous. It’s not good for landowners, it’s not good for our communities,” said Black.

Black spoke to voters about what he would do if elected to the senate.

“There’s a job. There’s a job description, who has the skills? You have to be a problem solver and I’m a problem solver,” said Balck.

He feels qualified for the position based on his past experience.

“We helped solve the problems in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. (It) Was historic disaster relief working with the congress, working with the president at the time,” said Black.

