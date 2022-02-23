Ask the Expert
Tift Regional and Southwell downgrade visitation hours

Southwell downgraded it’s visitation policy to level yellow. This is basically going back normal visitation hours before the pandemic.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell Medical Center and Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) downgraded its visitation policy to level yellow which means going back to normal visitation hours.

Chris Efaw, Vice President of Outreach and Development for Southwell and TRMC said this change applies only to non-COVID-19 patients. All visitors still must mask up. COVID-19 patients are allowed to have visitors as long as they provide a special waiver from the patient’s provider.

The waiver entails that if there is a special circumstance that the patient may need a family member to be at their side, a waiver can be obtained by the provider. For example, a patient may have special needs or be a little bit emotionally unstable.

Efaw said TRMC has had a huge decrease in COVID-19 admission numbers. The hospital currently has a total of 15 patients admitted. Case numbers were doubled just a few weeks ago.

“We are very encouraged by this downward trend with the omicron variant. We think it’s going in the right direction. We hope it continues. It is a welcome relief to our frontline workers who we really do have to salute,” Efaw said.

All Patients and Visitors must follow social distancing and masking guidelines.

Tift Regional Medical Center visitation hours are:

  • 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 18th Street entrance
  • 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 20th Street entrance
  • 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday - Friday, Closed on Weekends at Parking Garage
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at ICU and Step Down

Southwell Medical Center visitation hours are:

  • 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Main Entrance

