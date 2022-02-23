Taurus gun facility builds equity, job economy in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Firearms manufacturer, Taurus, relocated from South Florida to Bainbridge and brought a slew of jobs with them. The company has continued to expand in a few short years. WALB News 10′s Nathalie Moreau was there Wednesday to learn more.

Taurus firearms are bridging the employment gap by providing jobs to Decatur County and meeting their employment quota two years earlier than planned.

Bret Vorhees – President and CEO of Taurus Gun Facility (WALB)

The goal was to reach 300 headcounts in the first couple of years and we’ve already surpassed that and we have further growth plans,” said Bret Vorhees, President, and CEO of Taurus.

Their business has also brought attention to the county and having people ask this question.

“Why did Taurus come to Bainbridge? And what does Bainbridge have to offer? And it’s really opened, us up to many channels that we weren’t open to in bringing other companies in,” said Rick McCaskill, Executive Director of the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County.

McCaskill from the Development Authority says the level of job growth helped the housing market.

“It’s allowed us to grow. It’s created some real opportunities for us. We had a glut of housing when Taurus first came. We no longer have a glut of housing. We are working hard to bring more housing in,” said McCaskill.

McCaskill says there is a need right now for employees.

Rick McCaskill – Executive director of the Development Authority of Bainbridge and Decatur County (WALB)

“We are trying to work with all our employers to fill positions because we’re having an extremely low unemployment rate right now and so we are hustling for those jobs,” said McCaskill.

Taurus is looking to keep their current employees by offering a competitive benefits package while also looking to fill more spots due to high demand.

“We have a lot of dedicated employees that are happy to come to work every day and contribute which means everything to us,” said Vorhees.

Shirelle Cromartie drives an hour to work each day from Tallahassee because she says she gets a sometimes overwhelming amount of help from the company.

Shirelle Cromartie – Customer Service manager (WALB)

“I would definitely say the people that I work with. I enjoy coming to work because of my staff and my fellow coworkers coming to work just knowing I have the support here and I have people who are ready to get in the dirt with me is awesome,” said Shirelle Cromartie, customer service manager.

Decatur County says they plan to host future job fairs for those looking for employment. And for more information, you can call the Chamber of Commerce at (229) 246-4774.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.