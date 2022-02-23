Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Southwest Georgia Academy sends another Warrior to collegiate ranks

SGA Kamryn Carver signs with Northwest State University College
SGA Kamryn Carver signs with Northwest State University College(Source: WALB)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - In Damascus, there is plenty to celebrate Tuesday as another Southwest Georgia Academy softball star is taking their talents to the collegiate ranks.

Kamryn Carver, who played varsity all four years for the Warriors has put pen to paper to further her career with Northwest Florida State College.

The four-time All-Region and All-State shortstop said she couldn’t be more excited to continue playing the sport she loves.

”It’s always been a dream of mine, ever since playing 10U travel ball,” said Carver. “Now that it’s actually coming true it’s really exciting. I’m excited. It definitely means a lot just to know that like this is where God’s leading me and just to have this opportunity. Then of course, whatever comes down the road later is going to be exciting as well.”

Carver will join the Raiders in the fall.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured in the shooting and taken...
Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting
The woman was hit and killed on East Oak Ridge, near Family Dollar and Burger King.
Update: Pedestrian killed in East Albany identified
The CDC has changed the child development milestones guidelines with the help 13 medical...
CDC Changes Child Development Milestones Guidelines
Natonya Chappell is wanted out of Leesburg, GA. (WHSV)
Man wanted in Lee Co. killing caught in Texas
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

Lee County boy's basketball
Lee County boy’s basketball return to the postseason
Turner County introduces Ben Simmons as next head football coach
Turner County introduces next head football coach
Gulfport native Matt Luke poses with the national championship trophy. (@ashleygluke/Twitter)
UGA associate head football coach steps down
Westwood's DJ Palmer signs NLI with Midway University
Westwood’s DJ Palmer extends football career to collegiate ranks