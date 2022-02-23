Southwest Georgia Academy sends another Warrior to collegiate ranks

DAMASCUS, Ga. (WALB) - In Damascus, there is plenty to celebrate Tuesday as another Southwest Georgia Academy softball star is taking their talents to the collegiate ranks.

Kamryn Carver, who played varsity all four years for the Warriors has put pen to paper to further her career with Northwest Florida State College.

The four-time All-Region and All-State shortstop said she couldn’t be more excited to continue playing the sport she loves.

”It’s always been a dream of mine, ever since playing 10U travel ball,” said Carver. “Now that it’s actually coming true it’s really exciting. I’m excited. It definitely means a lot just to know that like this is where God’s leading me and just to have this opportunity. Then of course, whatever comes down the road later is going to be exciting as well.”

Carver will join the Raiders in the fall.

