SGMC loosens visitation restrictions

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) announced adjustments to its visitation guidelines because of the recent decline of COVID-19 cases.

Starting Thursday, SGMC will implement the revised plan which includes reinstating normal visitation for non-COVID-19 patients, visitor self-screening and the re-opening of the main hospital entrance located off of Pendleton Drive, which has been closed since the pandemic began in March 2020.

While the visitation restrictions have been loosened, SGMC is still requiring all visitors to wear a hospital-issued mask and self-screen prior to entry.

The hospital systems added by entering an SGMC facility, visitors confirm that they are not currently COVID-19 positive and do not have COVID-19 symptoms.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters continue to be the best tools for reducing the strain on healthcare systems and providers, according to SGMC.

The health system also advises residents to continue following basic prevention measures such as wearing a mask, physically social distancing and frequently washing with soap and water to help prevent further spread of COVID and mitigate outbreaks of infection, especially in public settings.

SGMC said visitation guidelines are subject to change.

For the most current information regarding visitation, testing, vaccinations, and hospitalizations, click here.

