Lee County boy’s basketball return to the postseason

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The postseason is here for high school basketball. One team looking to make another deep run is the boys from Lee County.

The Trojans lasted until the final four a season ago.

Now, it’s the new benchmark. Semi-finals or bust.

With seven of their players from that team gone due to graduation, there are just three players featured on this year’s team with that level of experience.

But the Trojans are poised to make a run at Macon for the title game. Sitting at 18-9 and 5-1 in region play, their only loss comes in the region championship game to Valdosta.

It’s a loss that’s given them an added edge heading into Wednesday night as they welcome in Rockdale County in the first round of the state playoffs.

Head Coach Kirven Davis told me they’re hungry and ready to prove they belong.

”We’ll we need to play Lee County basketball, it’s aggressive, it’s intense, it’s defense based,” said Davis. “Which is not popular all the time because people like to see the scoring and stuff. We kind of pride ourselves on being a good defensive team. If we can do that, I think we’ll come out on top.”

Senior point guard Joseph Frazier said, “Losing region made us realize where we were and it made us hungry, especially losing by one. It hurt a lot. So, I feel like we will use that and get it back next game and we’re going to win and we’re going to be ready.”

Frazier and company hoping to lead the Trojans to a victory Wednesday night.

Tip-off between the Trojans and Bulldogs is slated for 7:30p.

