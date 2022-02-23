Ask the Expert
Record Warmth relaxes this Weekend
Dense morning fog and then more afternoon warmth. Tomorrow will be even warmer with another record high likely. A dry cold front arrives Friday. That cools us d
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dense morning fog and then more afternoon warmth. Tomorrow will be even warmer with another record high likely. A dry cold front arrives Friday. That cools us down 5 to 10 degrees. Another cold front comes Sunday evening with a slight chance of showers. Cooler than average weather returns Monday, but now it looks as if we warm back in the 70s by mid week.

Chris Zelman

