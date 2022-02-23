Dougherty high schoolers take part in first ever Black history quiz bowl

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty Comprehensive High School students gathered Wednesday to compete in the school’s first-ever Carter G. Woodson Black History Quiz Bowl.

Monroe and Westover students also took part. Teams answered a variety of Black history-related questions, covering topics such as science, the arts, sports, entertainment, Civil Rights and politics in a fast-paced game show format. Questions not only covered national Black figures but also Dougherty County figures.

Jasamine Dixon, one of the event coordinators, said students had to prepare for this rigorous game show quiz type event. (WALB)

Jasamine Dixon is one of the coordinators for the event.

“Our honorary quiz master today was Dr. Willie Adams, who will forever be recognized in history as the first Black mayor of the City of Albany,” Dixon said. “We also included ome of the other ‘firsts.’ Like the first district attorney for Albany, Georgia. Some of the first Black police officers to serve on the police force in Albany, Georgia. So there were several local Black history questions embedded within our packets.”

Dr. Willie Adams served as the honorary quiz master for Tuesday's event. He was also the first Black mayor of Albany. (WALB)

Dr. Willie Adams emphasizes that local history is just as important as national history.

“If you live in an area, you should know about the area in which you live. It’s very important,” Adams said. “Albany has been the seat of Civil Rights Movement change in history in this country and we’re blessed to be in this area. If you’re going to live in such a fertile area of history, you certainly ought to know about it.”

This event encouraged students to study for weeks and gather together with their teammates.

Dougherty High Team Captain Akeiba Hines, said she believes it is essential to have events like this because they encourage Black students to want to make Black history themselves. (WALB)

Student Akeiba Hines served as the Dougherty High team captain. The team also won the quiz bowl.

“I think it is very important. It brings light to Black history and Black History Month. I think it makes a difference and encourages students to make history,” Hines said.

Dixon said she hopes this event will continue to grow even more in the future so that students may be aware of the vital role African-Americans have played in United States history.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.