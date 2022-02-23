Dense morning fog and unseasonably warm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous and unseasonably warm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures were least 10-15 degrees above the average high of 68°. Albany topped 86° breaking the old record of 84° set in 2019. More records are possible with highs low-mid 80s before cooler air arrives for the weekend.

Early morning commuters should use caution as dense morning fog reduces visibility each day. Otherwise mostly sunny and dry.

A weak cold front ushers in slightly cooler air for the weekend. Look for highs into the 70s and lows into the 50s through the weekend. A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a few passing showers and colder air. Temperatures tumble to and below average with highs mid-upper 60s and lows upper 30s low 40s.

