Dense morning fog and unseasonably warm

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Absolutely gorgeous and unseasonably warm Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures were least 10-15 degrees above the average high of 68°. Albany topped 86° breaking the old record of 84° set in 2019. More records are possible with highs low-mid 80s before cooler air arrives for the weekend.

Early morning commuters should use caution as dense morning fog reduces visibility each day. Otherwise mostly sunny and dry.

A weak cold front ushers in slightly cooler air for the weekend. Look for highs into the 70s and lows into the 50s through the weekend. A strong cold front arrives Sunday with a few passing showers and colder air. Temperatures tumble to and below average with highs mid-upper 60s and lows upper 30s low 40s.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

