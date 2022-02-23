ASU receives $2M in tech resources from IBM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - IBM (International Business Machines) announced on Tuesday that the company will provide Albany State University (ASU) with $2 million in technology resources.

ASU said this is a part of a collaboration with IBM to develop diverse and high-demand skills that align with industry needs and trends so students and faculty can develop the skills they need today for the jobs of tomorrow.

“This collaboration shows ASU’s unwavering commitment to student success, access, and academic excellence,” said ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick. “The demand for a workforce trained in STEM fields grows daily. ASU will continue to train students to succeed in the technology industry.”

IBM’s work with ASU is part of the company’s recent investments in technology, assets, resources and skills development with Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the US.

“IBM is providing faculty training, pre-built and maintained curriculum content, hands-on labs, use cases, digital badges, and software. ASU will bolster its curriculum through integrating these resources into related courses. Faculty will use the additional training to enhance their knowledge and technique,” said Dr. Angela Peters, ASU provost and vice president for academic affairs.

