Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

ASU receives $2M in tech resources from IBM

Albany State University (Source: WALB)
Albany State University (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - IBM (International Business Machines) announced on Tuesday that the company will provide Albany State University (ASU) with $2 million in technology resources.

ASU said this is a part of a collaboration with IBM to develop diverse and high-demand skills that align with industry needs and trends so students and faculty can develop the skills they need today for the jobs of tomorrow.

“This collaboration shows ASU’s unwavering commitment to student success, access, and academic excellence,” said ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick. “The demand for a workforce trained in STEM fields grows daily. ASU will continue to train students to succeed in the technology industry.”

IBM’s work with ASU is part of the company’s recent investments in technology, assets, resources and skills development with Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the US.

“IBM is providing faculty training, pre-built and maintained curriculum content, hands-on labs, use cases, digital badges, and software. ASU will bolster its curriculum through integrating these resources into related courses. Faculty will use the additional training to enhance their knowledge and technique,” said Dr. Angela Peters, ASU provost and vice president for academic affairs.

To read the full release, click here.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured in the shooting and taken...
Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting
The woman was hit and killed on East Oak Ridge, near Family Dollar and Burger King.
Update: Pedestrian killed in East Albany identified
The CDC has changed the child development milestones guidelines with the help 13 medical...
CDC Changes Child Development Milestones Guidelines
Natonya Chappell is wanted out of Leesburg, GA. (WHSV)
Man wanted in Lee Co. killing caught in Texas
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing

Latest News

South Georgia Medical Center (Source: WALB)
SGMC loosens visitation restrictions
Dougherty high schoolers take part in Black History Month quiz bowl
Dougherty high schoolers take part in Black History Month quiz bowl
On Feb. 20, officers were dispatched to a location on MLK Drive in reference to a stabbing.
1 injured in Bainbridge stabbing incident
Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021