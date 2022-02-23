Ask the Expert
Albany street vendor moves water ice business in building

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany entrepreneur’s childhood dream is finally coming true.

After years of setbacks, he’s moving his water ice business, called “Deem’s Water Ice and Pretzels”, into a building.

Kadeem Colmon said he’s been inspired to sell water ice since he’s been in Albany and Philadelphia throughout his life.

In regard to the setbacks, Colmon was affected by the pandemic, he was fired at Target’s distribution center, and his car caught on fire in 2019.

But he was able to move into this building at 940 Radium Springs Road when the previous landlord stopped their business to help start Colmon’s.

Colmon said it took nearly $10,000 to make this happen but he says this is the perfect spot since it’s near a daycare and Albany State.

He expressed how he hopes he could become a staple in the Good Life City.

Owner of Deem's Water Ice and Pretzels, Kadeem Colmon said this is the perfect spot since it’s near a daycare and Albany State University.(WALB)

“I want to be an icon in the city of Albany. I also want to be in position where I could help people to do more for kids and just give back. The community’s been helping me to get to this point since I started. I wouldn’t be able to get where I’m at without the community of Albany, Georgia,” said Colmon.

Colman said he will have the grand opening for Deem’s Water Ice and Pretzels and a day party for the community on March 26.

If you would like to know more about future employment opportunities, you can follow Deem’s Water Ice on Facebook and Instagram.

