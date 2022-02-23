5th annual Paint The Town Blue Gala returns to Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Americus is getting ready to paint the town blue.

After being canceled due to COVID-19, the annual gala honoring law enforcement and their families is returning for its fifth year.

Sumter County Sheriff Eric Bryant said there will be solemn tributes, performances, and special presentations designed to bring the community together.

“There are going to be tears, there’s going to be laughter, there’s going to be smiles,” said Bryant.

The foundation and event were created to honor the lives of officers Jody Smith and Nick Smarr who were killed in the line of duty in 2016.

Individual tickets and tables are available for purchase.

Faith Pinnell is president of The Smarr and Smith Foundation. She tells me year after year, this event allowed them to continue to show appreciation for the men and women who serve and have served.

“We have donated over $41,000 in grants and needs to those departments and we’ve also started some scholarships, so we’ve given $7,000 in scholarships to training future officers through South Georgia Tech and we’re working towards endowing a scholarship at Georgia Southwestern.”

The gala will be held on Saturday, March 19 at 6 p.m. at the Georgia Southwestern Storm Dome. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.

