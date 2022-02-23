Ask the Expert
1 injured in Bainbridge stabbing incident

On Feb. 20, officers were dispatched to a location on MLK Drive in reference to a stabbing.
On Feb. 20, officers were dispatched to a location on MLK Drive in reference to a stabbing.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured after a Sunday afternoon stabbing incident, according to a Facebook post by Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

On Feb. 20, officers were dispatched to a location on MLK Drive in reference to a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the female victim who was outside of her apartment and bleeding profusely from multiple stab wounds.

Officers immediately provided first aid until EMS arrived. The victim told officers that she had been stabbed with a kitchen knife by a man named Deltocca Bostick.

Officers located Bostick outside of the scene near Calhoun Street.

Bostick, 44, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

