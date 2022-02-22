Ask the Expert
Water and sewer improvements coming to Albany

Albany is getting nearly 60 million dollars to help portions of the flint river(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nearly $60 million for water and sewer infrastructure is headed to Albany to help portions of the Flint River.

This comes as Gov. Brian Kemp announced $422 million would be awarded to help statewide.

Rep. Terry England , (R) District 116
Gordon Rogers has been the Flint Riverkeeper for over a decade. With their main focus being quantity and quality of water, he said this money for new infrastructure is a game-changer.

“This new project is about source switching which is literally during a drought being able to get an agricultural producer an alternate source of water,” said Rogers.

The city of Albany was awarded a little more than $12 million to help with water and sewer infrastructure. And almost $50 million was awarded to Albany State University.

Representative Terry England said the awarded money will go toward deep monitoring wells, an investment aimed at helping ag irrigation.

“We’re looking at 15 deep monitoring wells in that area, but the more important piece of this is 242 deeper aquifer wells,” said England.

Residents won’t be able to see the effects of the money from the state on surface level instead, it will be deep up under the water.

“You can think of them as a separate storage tank. This is more complex and more expensive but also more significant in terms of its effect. For the entire lower Flint, this is going to mean more flow in those creeks and in the Flint during a drought,” said Rogers.

Gordon Rogers, Flint Riverkeeper
Rogers said since droughts are bound to happen, this project is extremely important.

“This is not going to be the end of it for the sewers, but this is a significant amount of money toward cleaning up the river. When you clean something up or make the flow more reliable, you’re helping stabilize the economy and supporting that culture that depends upon water,” said Rogers.

State leaders said these new aquifer wells will take pressure off the flint and keep water levels steady, ultimately, keeping life and vegetation thriving.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

