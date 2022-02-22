Valdosta man in custody for aggravated assault after drive-by

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is now in custody for aggravated assault after a shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

VPD said on Feb. 14, around 5 p.m. officers responded to the 700 block of Habersham Road after receiving calls that a vehicle was driving by a residence at a high rate of speed and while a passenger shot a gun toward a residence, a report said.

On the scene, officers found no one was shot but there were six people in the residence ranging in age from 52 to 10 years old.

Detectives said surveillance footage showed a vehicle leaving the area at the time of the gunshots. They also received an anonymous tip that a man, later identified as Shabrie Overchalk, 25, was sitting outside a residence in the 2400 block of University Drive bragging about doing a drive-by and preparing to do it again.

During the investigation, VPD revealed Overchalk has been in an argument with a resident at the house on Habersham Road, earlier that day. Footage was also found of Overchalk getting into the passenger’s side of a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle seen on Habersham Road.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was obtained for Overchalk on six counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Overchalk was taken into custody at his residence. He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

“This is a great example of teamwork by citizens and our detectives. Working together, detectives were able to obtain information to obtain arrest warrants and get this dangerous person off of the streets before he could do another shooting,” said Chief Leslie Manahan.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.