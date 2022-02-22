Turner County introduces next head football coach

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Turner County Titans have found their next head football coach. The hire makes it a bit of a homecoming for the Titan program.

Ben Simmons who served as Turner County’s head football coach for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, has returned.

He went 16-7 with playoff appearances in both seasons. Simmons has 28 years of coaching experience.

For the past two seasons, Simmons was the defensive coordinator for the Irwin County Indians. His first year with the Indians ended in a state championship.

Simmons told me the quest for a successful 2022 campaign begins now in the off-season.

“Turner has always been a quality program with quality athletes and we just want to continue to build on that success. The main thing for me is our kids, our children, our student-athletes do it three-fold. They do it in the classroom, they do it their home or community, and they do transition it and they’ll be able to do it on the football field,” said Simmons.

On what it means to return to Ashburn, ”The second time around truly does feel better than the first time, it really has. To come back to Turner County in this capacity really is a dream come true. To have the opportunity to come to a familiar place was a no-brainer. Just glad to be here and get going,” said Simmons.

Turner County finished their 2021 season in the quarter-finals.

Simmons told me to repeat that success, the work begins now.

