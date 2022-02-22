Tift Co. Schools searching for teachers

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Schools across South Georgia are struggling to find staff, including Tift County Schools.

Since the pandemic, school districts have been seeing a significant decline in supplies. In the most recent weeks, the need for teachers is at an all-time high.

Kevin Dobard, assistant superintendent of Tift County Schools said the need for teachers comes from several reasons.

According to Dobard, The Baby Boomers are retiring in large numbers and have created a lot of vacancies within school systems around the country.

Dobard added college graduates who become teachers teach for four or five years and then realize teaching isn’t going to play a role in the longevity of employment.

Tift County Schools Currently has a total 642 teachers with about nearly 20 teacher positions to fill.

“Middle school is always a challenge, especially with your math and science special education. At one time, I would post a vacancy and have 40 applications but now, I’ve been seeing that number dwindle,” Dobard said.

Tift county school district is amongst the many counties that will participate in the regional job fair next month. The job fair will cover several local counties.

Dobard said this will allow each county involved to come together as a group and be conveniently located so people in the area can visit.

The job fair is on March 1 at The Coastal Plains Resa in Lenox, Georgia.

