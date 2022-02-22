Ask the Expert
Thomasville students react to changing mask policy

Thomasville City schools lifted its mask mandate for the second time this school year, following a drastic decline in COVID cases.(WCTV)
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Thomasville City Schools lifted its mask mandate for the second time this school year, following a significant decline in COVID cases.

The school year started off in August 2021 with a mask requirement. In December, the county started to see cases decrease significantly, prompting Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant to shift the mask requirement to a recommendation. However, when students returned from winter break, cases were on the rise once again, resulting in the mask requirement being reinforced.

Now, the precaution has been lifted for the second time.

Many students at Thomasville High School say they don’t mind wearing masks, but they do take issue with the lack of consistency.

“I don’t think it should be like that. I think it should just be like one and they should just leave it alone,” said Jayden Gosier.

The junior said he believes officials are doing the best they can to create the safest school experience, but suggests they include the opinions of students as well.

“I think they should consider our decisions, like have a vote of some type and then that will probably make it better for everybody. If they know our opinions too,” said Gosier.

Dr. Bryant sent out an email to parents on Feb. 18, sharing that there was only one positive COVID case in the school system. This is what led to his decision to end the mask requirement.

Throughout the school year, Dr. Bryant has said that he follows local data and guidance from the CDC. He shared that he will continue to use that information moving forward as well.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

