Some Randolph Co. schools move to virtual learning to replace water system

Randolph-Clay High School (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - Randolph County School System’s secondary schools will move to virtual learning for the rest of the week due to the water system in need of repair.

The school system took to Facebook Tuesday and said in part, “Earlier today, the water system at our middle and high schools completely stopped working. We were scheduled to start the replacement of the entire water system during spring break. However, it appears that this process must take place immediately.”

The release said this approach is necessary in order to ensure that the water goes through the necessary stages of purification.

Students will be required to log on to their Chromebooks during regularly scheduled class hours. If they do not log on, they will be counted as absent.

Lunch will also be delivered.

Randolph County Elementary and Randolph County Head Start will resume as normal.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the district office at (229) 732-3601.

