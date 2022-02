ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A pedestrian was killed in East Albany Monday, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

A woman was hit and killed on East Oakridge, near Family Dollar and Burger King.

Fowler said the woman was 59-years-old.

WALB News 10 has reached out to the Albany Police Department to learn more. This is a developing story.

