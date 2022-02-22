Ask the Expert
Ga. couple’s family sues over deadly train derailment

Don and Margie Varnadoe
Don and Margie Varnadoe(AP)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HELENA, Mont. - The family of a Georgia couple who died in an Amtrak trail derailment in Montana last fall has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Amtrak and BSNF Railway.

The lawsuit says Amtrak and BSNF Railway were negligent and failed to fulfill their duties to ensure the train was operated safely and that the tracks and equipment were in safe working condition.

The family of Donald and Marjorie Varnadoe is seeking damages for the couple’s pain and suffering and for the family’s loss of companionship.

The Glynn County, Ga., couple died on a trip celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

A preliminary report offers no clues on what triggered the derailment.

Also killed in the accident was Zachariah Schneider, 28, of Illinois.

Dozens of people were injured.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

