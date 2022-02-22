Morning fog and record warmth is expected the rest of the work week. Morning start near 60 degrees and afternoon top-off in the middle 80s. A dry cold front arrives this weekend knock temperatures down about 10 degrees. Colder and drier early next week with highs falling below average in the upper 50s and lows into the 30s with frost possible by Tuesday morning. It should be rain free.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

