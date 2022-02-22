Ask the Expert
AM Fog, Record Afternoon Warmth
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Morning fog and record warmth is expected the rest of the work week. Morning start near 60 degrees and afternoon top-off in the middle 80s. A dry cold front arrives this weekend knock temperatures down about 10 degrees. Colder and drier early next week with highs falling below average in the upper 50s and lows into the 30s with frost possible by Tuesday morning. It should be rain free.

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

