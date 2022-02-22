Drying out with a warming trend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite an overcast with areas of light to moderate rain mild 70s covered most of SGA Monday. Scattered showers extend through the evening followed by gradual clearing overnight and unseasonably mild mid 50s.

This week a Bermuda High will dominate our weather pattern which keeps it unseasonably warm with temperatures 10-15° above average . Otherwise abundant sunshine with only a slight chance for a few showers as a series of weak fronts swing across the region. Albany’s record highs February 22-24 are in jeopardy of being tied. Tuesday’s record is 84°/1917, Wednesday 86°/2019 and Thursday 86°/2019.

Friday a cold front passes with isolated showers and cooler air. Highs drop into the upper 60s low 70s and lows mid-upper 40s for the weekend. Early week brings another cold front and colder air which brings winter back. Temperatures go below average with highs upper 50s low 60s and lows upper 30s low 40s.

