Dougherty Co. to hold proclamation Wednesday to honor Ahmaud Arbery

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been two years since the death of Ahmaud Arbery and Dougherty County is honoring him with a proclamation.

On Wednesday, Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will hold a proclamation presentation to recognize Arbery and commemorate the Georgia athlete. It will be at 2 p.m. in front of the Government Center, 222 Pine Ave., in downtown Albany.

The presentation will be led by Commissioner Clinton Johnson, Vice Chairman and Dougherty County District 3 commissioner. Other county and city commissioners will be present as well.

“Justice for Ahmaud has come, Justice for all is near, we can never outrun injustice in this world,” said Johnson.

Gov. Brian Kemp recently released a State Proclamation recognizing Feb. 23 forever as Ahmaud Arbery Day across the state. This proclamation follows a law that Kemp signed as the Georgia Hate Crime Act.

Additionally, the day encourages a “Run with Maud,” which is 2.23 miles annually in advocacy for racial equality (#IStillRunWithMaud). As part of the 2.23-mile significance, Johnson will call for prayer at exactly 2:23 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a moment of silence to honor the lost life of Ahmaud Arbery.

