City: Expect Albany Transit service interruptions soon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany said Albany Transit riders will be seeing transportation service interruptions on the city’s fixed route operations.

The city said because of driver shortages, the interruptions will start Feb. 26.

“The Saturday service interruptions will start with the Blue Line from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. All other routes will shut down from 12:15-1:15 p.m. The stoppage in service is needed to comply with Department of Transportation and Federal Transit Administration regulations,” the city said Tuesday.

The city said the interruption will be until further notice.

“Albany Transit asks that the riding public make the necessary adjustments in their trip planning. Furthermore, service interruption during the week could be contingent upon driver availability,” the city said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.