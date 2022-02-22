Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

City: Expect Albany Transit service interruptions soon

The city said because of driver shortages, the interruptions will start Feb. 26.
The city said because of driver shortages, the interruptions will start Feb. 26.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Albany said Albany Transit riders will be seeing transportation service interruptions on the city’s fixed route operations.

The city said because of driver shortages, the interruptions will start Feb. 26.

“The Saturday service interruptions will start with the Blue Line from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. All other routes will shut down from 12:15-1:15 p.m. The stoppage in service is needed to comply with Department of Transportation and Federal Transit Administration regulations,” the city said Tuesday.

The city said the interruption will be until further notice.

“Albany Transit asks that the riding public make the necessary adjustments in their trip planning. Furthermore, service interruption during the week could be contingent upon driver availability,” the city said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EJ Lightsey, a Fitzgerald football player and UGA commit, was injured in the shooting and taken...
Update: UGA commit, another injured in Fitzgerald shooting
The woman was hit and killed on East Oak Ridge, near Family Dollar and Burger King.
Update: Pedestrian killed in East Albany identified
Natonya Chappell is wanted out of Leesburg, GA. (WHSV)
Man wanted in Lee Co. killing caught in Texas
The three white men convicted of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were found guilty of...
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery killing
Drugs Seized in Calhoun Co. Prison ploy
3 arrested in Calhoun Co. prison ploy, drugs seized

Latest News

Ahmaud Arbery mural
Dougherty Co. to hold proclamation Wednesday to honor Ahmaud Arbery
Kemp’s office said the funding will “ensure communities in high-need areas have reliable and...
Kemp announces $422M in water, sewer infrastructure awards
Generic image
Valdosta man in custody for aggravated assault after drive-by
Jaquaris Martel Gatlin is wanted for home invasion.
APD searching for home invasion suspect