APD searching for home invasion suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a home invasion suspect, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Jaquaris Martel Gatlin is wanted for second degree home invasion, battery, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering a person from making a 911 Call and two counts of third degree cruelty to children.

Police say Gatlin is 6′2 and weighs 230 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Gatlin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 302-0807.

