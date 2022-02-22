Ask the Expert
APD searching for home invasion suspect

Jaquaris Martel Gatlin is wanted for home invasion.
Jaquaris Martel Gatlin is wanted for home invasion.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a home invasion suspect, according to a Facebook post by the agency.

Jaquaris Martel Gatlin is wanted for second degree home invasion, battery, criminal trespass, obstructing or hindering a person from making a 911 Call and two counts of third degree cruelty to children.

Police say Gatlin is 6′2 and weighs 230 pounds.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau with the Albany Police Department would like your assistance locating Jaquaris Martel...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Anyone with information regarding Gatlin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 302-0807.

