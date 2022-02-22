Albany women’s self-defense studio hosts official ribbon-’kicking’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Self-defense is an important skill to know in today’s climate, especially for women.

Historically, Albany has had a limited number of classes covering skills such as this, but one woman is determined to change that.

Melinda Sleppy, owner of Get Fit by Melinda, said it's important to know self-defense. (WALB)

Melinda Sleppy, Get Fit By Melinda owner, did martial arts for about 20 years.

Sleppy said when she decided to move to Albany, she noticed there were really no places that exclusively offered a place for women to work out. So, she decided to start an all-women’s kickboxing and self-defense facility.

“You never know where you’re going to be and hopefully, never anywhere where you have to use it or you need to use the stuff that you’ve learned,” Sleppy said. “But if you are, you know it. So, there’s really no reason to not learn it, you know? Meaning, it’s a skill that every female should have. Stuff happens everywhere.”

Sleppy’s classes cover not only self-defense but help women to get physically fit, which she says is an important preliminary to self-defense.

Diana McGill attends classes at Get Fit by Melinda. She said she joined the facility for both physical fitness and self-defense. (WALB)

Diana McGill is a student at Get Fit by Melinda. She said that fitness is important to self-defense.

“There’s a lot of stretching. A lot of exercise,” McGill said. “Exercise being a lot of the self-defense kind of techniques and things like that. They all build off of each other.”

Sleppy said she would even encourage women who carry to take the class as you may not always have a gun on you, but you can always use your body.

