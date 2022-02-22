Ask the Expert
2 injured in Fitzgerald shooting

The shooting happened on Evergreen Way between 6:30-7 p.m.
The shooting happened on Evergreen Way between 6:30-7 p.m.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were injured in a Monday night shooting in Fitzgerald, according to Police Chief William Smallwood, Jr.

The shooting happened on Evergreen Way between 6:30-7 p.m.

The two men shot were taken to Dorminy Medical Center. One was eventually transferred to Phoebe and the other to Macon.

Smallwood said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

