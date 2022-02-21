Ask the Expert
Warm Weather For The Workweek

By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Rain is moving in for our northern counties

This afternoon, I expect temperatures to make a run at 80°.

Later in the day, mostly cloudy skies will turn into rain. Best chances will be after 6pm north of Highway 82. Totals should be less than 0.1″.

Rain will be gone by the morning hours on Tuesday. Temperatures will trend warmer once again and start in the mid to upper 50s.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will get to the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will start near 60° with foggy conditions possible early. In the afternoon temperatures will get into the mid 80s

Those warmer than normal temperatures will last until the weekend when we get a brief cool down.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

