Tifton blood drive set for Wednesday

Kemp tweets the need for diverse blood donors
Those in Tifton can help by donating blood to the American Red Cross on Wednesday at the Tifton...
Those in Tifton can help by donating blood to the American Red Cross on Wednesday at the Tifton Mall.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Are you looking for a way to help support your community and be rewarded? If so, donating blood to the American Red Cross may interest you.

Those in Tifton can help by donating blood to the American Red Cross on Wednesday at the Tifton Mall.

The blood drive begins is from 1-6 p.m. Those that donate during the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email. Each donation helps ease the blood shortage gripping the nation.

As part of Black History Month, Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the need for diverse donors.

For more information on donating blood, click here.

