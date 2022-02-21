Tifton blood drive set for Wednesday

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Are you looking for a way to help support your community and be rewarded? If so, donating blood to the American Red Cross may interest you.

Those in Tifton can help by donating blood to the American Red Cross on Wednesday at the Tifton Mall.

The blood drive begins is from 1-6 p.m. Those that donate during the month of February will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email. Each donation helps ease the blood shortage gripping the nation.

As part of Black History Month, Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted about the need for diverse donors.

This Black History Month, @GARedCross put out a call for donations to address a critical need for diverse donors.



In honor of Dr. Charles Drew, who pioneered our current transfusion & storage methods, Georgians can help those in need by giving blood.https://t.co/AqEcVRRIlO — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) February 21, 2022

For more information on donating blood, click here.

